

Posted: Dec 5, 2011 11:13



Condolences To Woodbury/ Downs Families



By:



Woodbury Reports Inc.

Bonners Ferry ID



Condolences To

Woodbury/ Downs Families



Contact:

Kristie Campbell

Assistant Director

208-267-5550

news@woodbury.com

www.strugglingteens.com



December 5, 2011







Born August 15, 1969, Ruth was the eldest daughter of Lon and Denise Woodbury. After a swift yet valiant fight with stage 4 melanoma, diagnosed in August 2011, Ruth passed away peacefully at home with her husband Marty by her side on December 3, 2011.



Ruth leaves behind her parents, Lon and Denise Woodbury, her loving husband Marty Downs and daughter Zoe Melanie Downs, brother Sam Woodbury (Rika), sister Kristie Campbell (Ron), her mother-in-law Allie Downs, brother-in-law Dave (Erin) Medina, one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah, sister Melanie and all grandparents.



A Remembrance of Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later time. More details and a full obituary will follow. The staff at Woodbury Reports send our deepest sympathies to both the Woodbury Family and the Downs Family for the loss of daughter/ wife Ruth Woodbury (42).Born August 15, 1969, Ruth was the eldest daughter of Lon and Denise Woodbury. After a swift yet valiant fight with stage 4 melanoma, diagnosed in August 2011, Ruth passed away peacefully at home with her husband Marty by her side on December 3, 2011.Ruth leaves behind her parents, Lon and Denise Woodbury, her loving husband Marty Downs and daughter Zoe Melanie Downs, brother Sam Woodbury (Rika), sister Kristie Campbell (Ron), her mother-in-law Allie Downs, brother-in-law Dave (Erin) Medina, one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah, sister Melanie and all grandparents.A Remembrance of Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later time. More details and a full obituary will follow.













