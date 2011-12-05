|
Posted: Dec 5, 2011 11:13
Condolences To Woodbury/ Downs Families
Woodbury Reports Inc.
Bonners Ferry ID
Condolences To
Woodbury/ Downs Families
Contact:
Kristie Campbell
Assistant Director
208-267-5550
news@woodbury.com
www.strugglingteens.com
December 5, 2011
The staff at Woodbury Reports send our deepest sympathies to both the Woodbury Family and the Downs Family for the loss of daughter/ wife Ruth Woodbury (42).
Born August 15, 1969, Ruth was the eldest daughter of Lon and Denise Woodbury. After a swift yet valiant fight with stage 4 melanoma, diagnosed in August 2011, Ruth passed away peacefully at home with her husband Marty by her side on December 3, 2011.
Ruth leaves behind her parents, Lon and Denise Woodbury, her loving husband Marty Downs and daughter Zoe Melanie Downs, brother Sam Woodbury (Rika), sister Kristie Campbell (Ron), her mother-in-law Allie Downs, brother-in-law Dave (Erin) Medina, one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Sarah, sister Melanie and all grandparents.
A Remembrance of Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later time. More details and a full obituary will follow.