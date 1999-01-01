Click to Visit
Regional News
Posted: Dec 6, 2011


Evergreen Elementary School For Sale



      

Dick Conley
208-267-3146
dick.conley@mail.bcsd101.com

Boundary County School District has listed Evergreen Elementary School for sale in Moyie Springs, Idaho. The building has 15,436 square feet that includes 7 classrooms, bathrooms, cafeteria, multi-purpose room and office. The site is 7 acres +-. The current appraisal is for non school property which is listed at $400,000. The appraiser listed the property as a non school property sense the district was no longer using it as a school.

Interested parties may contact the Boundary County School District at 6577 Main Street, Suite 101, Bonners Ferry, ID 83805. Our phone number is 208-267-3146 and we may be reached by email dick.conley@mail.bcsd101.com.


